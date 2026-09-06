Twenty-six overtakes sealed one of the most incredible victories in F1 history. Andrea Kimi Antonelli added another extraordinary chapter to his 2026 season by winning the Italian GP from the back of the grid.





Kimi Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, 60 years after Scarfiotti and 60 years after the last victory by an Italian. Kimi shouted with joy and fought back tears as he crossed the line: "It feels like a dream, it’s crazy". The 20-year-old Italian extended his lead at the top of the world championship standings.



