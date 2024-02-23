This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Explained: Why Lionel Messi, MLS, Apple & adidas have set new transfer trend at Inter Miami that may soon hit Europe in the Premier League, La Liga & beyond

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerPremier LeagueTransfersInter Miami CFLaLiga

The co-creator of the Premier League has explained why Lionel Messi, MLS, Apple and adidas have set a transfer trend that may soon hit Europe.

  • Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
  • Collaboration between teams & brands
  • Teams outside America expected to follow suit

