Explained: Why Erling Haaland had to be held back by Man City team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma during explosive row with Italy star
Haaland bags another brace as Norway reach 2026 World Cup
Haaland lost his temper during a meeting with the Azzurri that saw Norway confirm their qualification for a first World Cup finals since 1998. They knew that anything but a heavy defeat on Italian soil would see tickets to that competition secured.
In the end, Haaland helped to inspire a convincing 4-1 win. It took him until the 78th minute to find the target in that contest, before going on to net twice in a little over 60 seconds. Italy did their cause few favours when winding up a rival that needs little added motivation.
Why Haaland confronted Italy defender Mancini
Haaland was provoked by Gianluca Mancini. An explosive argument was sparked inside the Italian penalty area. Haaland, who was visibly agitated, had to be held back by club colleague Donnarumma - preventing him from confronting Mancini face-to-face.
Quizzed by Norwegian television on what happened, Haaland said: “At 1-1, he started grabbing my ass, and I thought, ‘what are you doing?’ So I fired myself up a bit and said to him, ‘thanks a lot for the motivation, let’s f*cking have it.’ Then I scored two goals, we win 4-1, so that’s great. Thanks to him!”
Haaland fired Norway in front with a superb volley, before capitalising on a poor clearance moments later. Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen added a fourth in stoppage-time as Stale Solbakken’s side secured automatic World Cup qualification in style.
Red-hot Haaland matches international goal streak record
Haaland finished the qualifying phase with 16 goals through eight matches - matching Robert Lewandowski’s record haul in that department. Norway took maximum points from all eight of their fixtures, leaving Italy to settle for a runner-up spot. They must now go through the play-offs, having previously suffered agonising defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia in such contests to deny them spots at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.
Haaland is heading to the first major international tournament of his career. He does so having equalled the all-time record for consecutive international matches scored in. The City superstar has found the target in his last 11 outings for Norway.
That streak dates back to November 14, 2024 when he found the target in a 4-1 win over Slovenia. Norway have won all 11 of the matches that Haaland has netted in. Their talismanic No.9 did not feature in a 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand.
Haaland has matched a record set by Abdul Ghani Minhat of Malaysia. He scored in 11 straight games between May 28, 1961 and August 28, 1962. Said record - which has stood for over 60 years - has been confirmed by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
How Haaland's record compares to Ronaldo & Messi
The stunning standards being set by Haaland are further highlighted when his international exploits are compared to the best runs to have ever been enjoyed by all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Portuguese icon CR7 has managed to score in six consecutive matches for his country on two separate occasions - most recently between June 7 and November 17, 2019. Argentine GOAT Messi found the target in eight successive matches between December 3, 2022 and September 8, 2023.
Haaland now has 32 goals to his name this season through 20 appearances for club and country. He has drawn a blank in just two outings - against Tottenham and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
He will not be in action for Norway again until the next international break is reached in March 2026. If his remarkable run on the goal front can be extended there, then it will be carried into the World Cup finals - with Norway preparing to make their first tournament appearance since Euro 2000.
