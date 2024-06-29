Joshua Zirkzee Bologna 2023-2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Explained: Why clock is ticking on Manchester United's pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester UnitedJoshua ZirkzeeTransfersBolognaPremier LeagueSerie A

Manchester United, who have been linked with a move for Joshua Zirkzee, are yet to decide on whether to bid for the striker.

  • Zirkzee's release clause will expire soon
  • Man Utd remain in the race to sign striker
  • Will face competition from AC Milan
