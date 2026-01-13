Explained: Why Barcelona DELETED all traces of Joao Cancelo transfer just minutes after official announcement

It was intended to be a moment of celebration for the Blaugrana faithful: the official confirmation that Cancelo was back at the club to provide a boost to their season. For a brief window on Tuesday afternoon, the news was live. Barcelona’s official website and social media platforms proudly broadcast the agreement with Al-Hilal for the loan of the Portuguese defender until the end of the campaign, complete with details about his shirt number and photos of the signing.

However, almost as quickly as the posts appeared, they vanished. The official statement was no longer on the club's website and the celebratory tweets were scrubbed from the timeline. The sudden blackout sparked immediate concern of a possible failed medical, a last-minute contract dispute, or a collapse in negotiations.

The reality is far less dramatic, though arguably more embarrassing for the club’s communications department