Explained: Why Barcelona are set to receive a substantial amount of money from Pedri's injury as Spain star is ruled out of Euro 2024 following collision with Germany's Toni Kroos
Barcelona are set to receive a significant compensation package from UEFA following Pedri's injury that rules the midfielder out of the tournament.
- Pedri injured against Germany
- Kroos apologises for injuring midfielder
- Barcelona to receive compensation