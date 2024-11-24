Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Expensive wheels! Lionel Messi bike worth €15,000 to hit the market as Barcelona legend & Inter Miami superstar helps to create personalised product from his other sporting passion

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFBarcelonaArgentina

Football is not the only sporting passion in Lionel Messi’s life, and the Inter Miami superstar is reportedly set to create a bike worth €15,000.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine is a footballing all-time great
  • Is a big fan of life on two wheels
  • Helping to create personalised product
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱