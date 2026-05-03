He has already informed the club of this, and as things stand, it remains unclear whether Raphinha will still be wearing the Catalans' shirt next season. However, these concerns do not relate to FC Barcelona itself; they stem from the winger's personal circumstances.

Last season the 29-year-old was among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, but this term he has struggled to recapture that form. Two lengthy thigh injuries have limited him to 31 appearances for Barca, during which he still contributed 19 goals and eight assists.