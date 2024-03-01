Exequiel Palacios World Cup wifeGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Exequiel Palacios' angry ex-wife threatens to sell his World Cup winner's medal unless he signs divorce papers

World CupExequiel PalaciosShowbizArgentinaBayer LeverkusenBundesliga

The ex-wife of Argentina international Exequiel Palacios is threatening to auction off his winners’ medal from the 2022 World Cup.

  • Leverkusen star claimed global crown in Qatar
  • Conflict with former partner off the field
  • Prized mementos being put up for auction

