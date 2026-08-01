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Yosua Arya

'Exciting past few days' - Ajax pull off shock transfer swoop for former Borussia Dortmund star

Transfers
J. Brandt
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Eredivisie

Ajax have pulled off a major transfer surprise by securing the signing of Germany international Julian Brandt. The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker was available as a free agent and has penned a three-year deal in Amsterdam after months of secret talks.

  • Ajax secure surprise Brandt coup

    Ajax surprised many on Friday evening by officially announcing the signing of German attacking midfielder Brandt. The former Borussia Dortmund star joins the Dutch club on a free transfer after becoming a free agent. The German international has put pen to paper on a three-year contract in Amsterdam. The agreement takes effect immediately and will keep the highly-rated playmaker at the club until 30 June 2029.



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  • Months of work pay off for Cruijff

    While the announcement came out of nowhere for supporters and journalists alike, Ajax had been working diligently on the deal in secret for a considerable period. The club managed to persuade the German playmaker to move to Amsterdam despite competition from rival suitors.

    Discussing the successful transfer, Jordi Cruyff said: "Julian has chosen Ajax, and we are absolutely delighted about that. We have been in talks for several months, and he also had the opportunity to sign for other clubs.

    "With Julian, we are bringing in a top international player with a wealth of experience and a fantastic mentality. I am convinced he will add real quality to our squad."



  • Proven top-level experience in European football

    Born in Bremen on 2 May 1996, Brandt arrives in Amsterdam boasting an extensive professional career. The 48-time Germany international spent the past seven seasons with Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself at the highest level. Prior to his time at Die Borussen, the midfielder played for over five years for Bayer Leverkusen

    Reflecting on the swift nature of his arrival, Brandt admitted: "The surprise may have been bigger for you than for me, but the past few days have been exciting. I’m happy to be here now."

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  • imago-sport-1080595683.jpgSven Simon

    Looking ahead to a new chapter

    With the three-year contract active immediately, Brandt will now begin his integration into the Ajax setup. His arrival gives the Amsterdam side a vast boost in leadership and technical ability. Now, the midfielder will aim to repay the club's long-standing trust as he prepares for this exciting fresh chapter in the Eredivisie.

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