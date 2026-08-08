Real Madrid edged their friendly against Hungary's Ferencvaros 2-1 on Saturday. The Spanish side dominated for long spells, but a second-half goal from the hosts kept things alive right up to the final whistle.

Madrid came out on the front foot and nearly struck early. Arda Guler curled a shot from outside the box just wide of the post in the 7th minute, then Endrick blazed over the bar from close range four minutes later.

Daniel Arzani offered Ferencvaros' reply with efforts in the 4th and 10th minutes, though neither troubled the Madrid goal.

The visitors kept the pressure on. Brahim Diaz dragged a shot well wide in the 14th minute, Alexis Ceria fired over the bar a minute later, and the Ferencvaros goalkeeper kept out Endrick in the 37th.