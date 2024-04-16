Ex-Premier League star makes shock career change as he gains wildcard entry to 'iconic' UK championship event

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeEx-Premier League star makes shock career change as he gains wildcard entry to 'iconic' UK championship eventTroy DeeneyPremier LeagueWatfordChampionshipTroy Deeney, the former Premier League striker, is poised for an unexpected participation into a national pool competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDeeney set to try his luck at poolClaimed to be a rookie pool player all his lifeWas sacked by Forest Green after six games in charge