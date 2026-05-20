PSG's new sporting director? Ex-Marseille chief hints at future move to French giants

Appearing on the show The Bridge hosted by Aurelien Tchouameni, Benatia was asked directly about the possibility of taking up a role at Paris Saint-Germain. Rather than dismissing the idea out of respect for Marseille, Benatia revealed a strong professional and personal bond with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, suggesting that a collaboration in the future is far from impossible.

"When I arrive at Marseille, I’ve never planned to be a sporting director and to work at OM," Benatia said. "I was an agent, I didn’t even study to be a sporting director. They called me, they said 'we need you, you know the club, the city' and I go. I decided to leave for many reasons. I have a lot of respect for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a lot of affection for him. I need to cut off, I really need to rest. But if in three or four years, there is a project where I need to return to football and where Nasser Al-Khelaifi needs me and it has to be in a role at PSG and at that moment it pleases me… I don’t owe anything to anyone. If you’re waiting for me to say no because I owe it to so-and-so or whatever… No, I don’t owe anything to anyone!"