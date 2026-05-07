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Ex-Man Utd star offers to get on his bike to bring 'ideal' Barcelona player to Old Trafford and urges Michael Carrick to go for Tottenham star
Stam backs De Jong as ideal signing
Former United defender Stam believes De Jong would be the perfect addition to the club’s midfield. The Dutch legend thinks the Barcelona star has the technical quality needed to fit the vision of United boss Michael Carrick. Stam also highlighted defensive reinforcements as another priority, pointing to Tottenham defender Van de Ven as a player capable of thriving at the highest level.
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Stam explains why De Jong suits United
Speaking to ComeOn, Stam said the Netherlands international has the attributes required to help United control games. He even joked that he would personally travel to Spain to ensure the transfer goes through. Stam made it clear he believes De Jong would significantly improve United’s midfield.
"Frenkie de Jong would be the ideal player for Man Utd, I think, to help them out because he's so good on the ball," he explained. "We can discuss his physique in the Premier League, maybe.
"Because if you go into 1v1s or the tackling part of it and the physical part, then of course he's not the biggest, but he's a very good player. And I think looking at Michael Carrick, how he wants to play, he also wants players who can control the game with the ball at their feet and be very dominant. Then you don't need to defend very much.
"But Frenkie, yeah, he's a world-class player. He's one of the best midfield players there is, and he's very comfortable on the ball, especially playing out from the back and dictating that and helping the team out to go forward and get into the final third to score goals. So, if the opportunity was there for United, I would help them out. I'll go on my bike to Barcelona and bring him to United, no problem."
Van de Ven tipped for a big step
Stam also believes Van de Ven has the qualities to succeed at a bigger club. He claims that the Dutch defender could fit at several top Premier League sides.
"Micky van de Ven is ready to step up," he added. "I think he's very good at adapting to a certain level. And every time he picks that up, if he makes the next step to a higher level, then he becomes a better player himself."
"Mickey would probably go to one of the top teams in the Premier League, like Liverpool but also he could go to United, because he would be a great player for United. So he can play as a left-back, he can play as a centre-back.
"Those type of players in your squad are ideal, I think, for a manager in making choices, but also that you're confident when you play that when the opposition gets past you or puts that ball over the top, that you have players who can defend that big space."
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Expected Man Utd squad overhaul
The Red Devils are expected to dive into the transfer market this summer to overhaul their squad. Casemiro is certain to leave on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte's future at the club remains uncertain. Several names have been linked with Man Utd, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba reportedly having agreed personal terms. Beyond midfield, the backline is also believed to be a concern for the club, which has lost several key players to injury this season.