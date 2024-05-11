Ex-Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates star's PSL scoring record under threat! Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and SuperSport's Bradley Grobler edging closer to Siyabonga Nomvethe's tally
The two Premier Soccer League strikers are poising a threat to Bhele's record as they continue to score goals in the PSL.
- Shalulile & Grobler edge closer to Nomvethe record
- The two strikers scored recently
- Ex-Chiefs star scored over 120 goals