Getty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea & Liverpool striker reveals he wanted to sue former club as they did not feed him during horror spell
From the Premier League to the depths of despair
Borini’s journey through football has been as turbulent as it has been remarkable. Born in Bentivoglio, Italy, he rose through Bologna’s youth academy before he earned a move to Chelsea. However, his big break came at Roma, which led Liverpool to make a move in 2012. During his time at Anfield, Borini starred in Brendan Rodgers’ squad. He later joined Sunderland, where he became a fan favourite and scored in the 2014 League Cup final loss to Manchester City, before moving on to AC Milan and Hellas Verona in Serie A. But his most difficult chapter came at Sampdoria, whom he joined in 2023 after a successful spell in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk. His debut season was a hit as he scored nine goals. However, a shift in club management left Borini out in the cold. He suddenly found himself frozen out and, what followed, as he claims, was inhumane treatment.
- Getty Images Sport
Borini reveals his struggles in Italy
In an explosive interview with The Times, Borini didn’t hold back as he detailed the emotional and physical toll of his final months in Italy.
"People close to me know how difficult it was because it was a very a strict position taken by the director before even meeting me," he confessed. "He decided that I wasn't right, I wasn't this, I wasn't that, I was a problem in the dressing room, when in reality, I was the dressing room.
"I was keeping them together in the hard times because it's my experience that brings me to do that, and I can do the same here. I was ready to sue the club. I had every paper to sue the club because they can't make me train on my own different times, no food, no involvement with the team, all these little things. So I was very, very, very troubled. I spoke with a friend of mine who was in Sampdoria and lived the same situation, and he said, 'I'm feeling like I'm healing by being away'. And I text him yesterday, and said, 'I'm starting to feel those feelings again'. Because it's a long process."
Fresh start in Salford
Borini has finally found a lifeline in Salford City, co-owned by the likes of Gary Neville and Paul Scholes. The League Two club is already known for its ambition and star-studded ownership, signed Borini earlier this month in what is a coup that will add glamour to lower-league football.
"It’s been great, I came in to train to keep myself fit in this transition between contracts and Salford, the gaffer, Alex Bruce, were kind enough to allow me to use the facilities and train here," Borini said after the announcement. "Experience is one thing that I can bring, but it’s not just about the experience that I have on the pitch, it’s outside of the pitch so leading by example in training, outside training, how to manage a game. I’ve never played League Two football so I need to learn as well from my team mates the main characteristics of this league, but I will bring myself as an open book for my team mates to use me, learn from me or help me, so I’m very open to this challenge."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for ex-Italy striker?
So far, Borini has featured twice, logging 20 minutes of game time, and though he’s yet to score, his experience should come in handy for Salford. They have set their sights on back-to-back promotions that could eventually take the club to the Championship. They are sitting third in the League Two table, just one point off the top, and Borini's arrival couldn't have come at a better time.
Advertisement