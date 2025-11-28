Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd star hit with six-month suspension after organising guard of honour snub as part of protest against Angel Di Maria's side

The fallout from Estudiantes' dramatic protest last weekend has escalated into one of the most polarising episodes in recent Argentine football. The controversy began when the AFA unexpectedly awarded Rosario Central a title for having the most points in the 2025 calendar year, a decision that many clubs believed was merely a symbolic “recognition,” not an actual championship.

But when AFA president Chiqui Tapia presented a physical trophy to Rosario captain Di Maria, discontent erupted. Estudiantes became the only club to publicly reject the legitimacy of the title, and their response on the pitch sent shockwaves through the league. As Rosario’s players walked out expecting a traditional guard of honour, Estudiantes players turned their backs in unison in protest.

The gesture has since transformed into a debate, exposing growing frustration with the AFA’s leadership and the perception that Tapia has been using the national team’s recent success, and his proximity to Lionel Messi, to expand his influence over domestic competitions.