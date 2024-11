This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Ex-Barcelona scout explains why club passed up chance to sign Aurelien Tchouameni prior to Real Madrid move despite Cesc Fabregas recommendation A. Tchouameni Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Transfers Former Barcelona scout Bojan Krkic Sr. has revealed the reason why the Catalan club did not sign Aurelien Tchouameni before his move to Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona scouted Tchouameni at Monaco

Reports put Barca off

Krkic Sr. claimed that midfielder lacked creativity Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱