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Ex-Barcelona defender takes over as new Mexico boss as Javier Aguirre leaves after England defeat
A planned succession for the national team
Marquez has officially assumed control of the Mexico squad following the conclusion of Aguirre's tenure. The managerial change was triggered automatically after Mexico suffered a 3-2 defeat to England in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. The match marked the end of the road for the co-hosts.
Aguirre accepted the job knowing his reign would end after the home tournament, acting as a mentor for his assistant.
Marquez brings vast experience to the role, having enjoyed a stellar club career that included spells at Atlas, Monaco, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, Leon and Hellas Verona before hanging up his boots.
- Imago Images
Analysing the World Cup exit and managerial stats
The transition comes at a critical moment for Mexico. Marquez's immediate priority is addressing the tactical shortcomings that proved costly against England. Defensive errors allowed players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane to secure the victory.
To fix this, Marquez will rely on his recent coaching experience. During his two-year spell managing Barcelona Atletic, Marquez oversaw 82 matches, recording 40 wins, 21 draws and 21 losses. This period in Spain helped him develop a structured approach to the game, which the federation hopes will translate into a more robust defensive system for the national side.
An unparalleled playing career and trophy haul
The primary focus of the incoming administration will be overseeing a significant generational shift. The federation have entrusted their future to one of their greatest historical figures, hoping his elite mentality will inspire the squad.
As a player, Marquez amassed an incredible trophy haul, winning two Champions League titles, four Spanish league championships and a Club World Cup with Barcelona, alongside a French league title with Monaco. Internationally, he won the Confederations Cup in 1999 and lifted the Gold Cup twice. This unparalleled pedigree demands immense respect, making him the ideal candidate to identify and consolidate young talents who can form the core of the team over the next four years.
- AFP
What's next for Marquez and Mexico?
Looking ahead, Marquez will officially begin his preparations for the 2030 World Cup cycle once the federation confirms his appointment. His first major task will be selecting a fresh squad for upcoming international fixtures, focusing on integrating younger prospects. Fans will be eager to see if his impressive playing pedigree and youth coaching experience can deliver long-awaited global success.
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