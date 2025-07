This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ex-Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman suggests he'll never manage a club again as he reveals why Netherlands job has changed his perspective R. Koeman Barcelona Netherlands LaLiga Ronald Koeman, who currently coaches the Netherlands, believes his days as a club manager are likely over. Koeman says return to club coaching is "very slim"

The 62-year-old finds national team management more positive

Ex-Barca coach believes dealing with club issues took a toll Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview