Ex-Arsenal and Man Utd player Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals retirement plan after 'most tiring season of my life' with Inter ended in Champions League final misery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reflected on the "most tiring season of his life" while speaking about his retirement plans, confirming Inter will be his last club
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mkhitaryan opens up on his retirement plan
- Confirms he'll call it quits after leaving Inter
- Still wants to keep playing at the highest level