'Everything revolves around him' - Cole Palmer told that he is a Chelsea leader even if he doesn't realise it as John Terry reveals Blues star's incredible fitness
Chelsea legend John Terry has labelled Cole Palmer as the leader of the Blues as he praised the England international for his incredible fitness.
- Palmer praised by Chelsea legend Terry
- Labels Palmer the leader in Maresca's squad
- Saw star beat team-mates in a bleep test