Gabriel Jesus to Everton?! Toffees linked with stunning transfer move for out-of-favour Gunners striker

Everton have identified Jesus as a major transfer target ahead of the summer window, according to Football Insider. The Merseyside club are keen to strengthen an attack that has struggled to deliver goals consistently and see the Brazilian as a proven Premier League performer. However, Everton are not prepared to meet Arsenal's reported £20 million valuation.

The club are also cautious about Jesus' injury history, which has affected his availability in recent seasons since his move to north London. Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with the 29-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his attacking options. Jesus has struggled to secure a regular starting role and could be among the players moved on this summer.