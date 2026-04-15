Even Vincent Kompany was furious: Vinicius Junior causes trouble again against FC Bayern

Kimmich appealed to referee Slavko Vincic for a free-kick, but Vincic waved play on, an decision that Vinicius appeared to interpret as a green light to target the Bayern man again. The Brazilian first gave Kimmich, who was lying on the ground, a light tap on the ankle then shoved him back to the turf.

Manager Vincent Kompany reacted furiously from the touchline—and that’s saying something. After the first leg, the Belgian had defended Vinicius, telling reporters in Madrid eight days ago, “I think Vini needs to stay as he is,” when asked about the star striker’s provocations during the match.

Referee Vincic later pulled the Real star aside for a private warning but took no further action. Remarkably, Vinicius, already on a yellow card, escaped a second caution that would have ruled him out of a potential semi-final.