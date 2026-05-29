Ferdinand argued that if United are prepared to entrust the centre-forward role to Benjamin Sesko over the next five years—after paying RB Leipzig €76.5m for him last summer—then Lewandowski would be the ideal partner: "If you believe Sesko is your man for the next five years, he could learn an incredible amount playing behind Lewandowski. He's a wonderful, humble person. He'd show Sesko the ropes and help him improve," Ferdinand explained.

Lewandowski is set to leave FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, so United could sign the Pole at no cost. "That would be a sensible signing, even if the salary figures could be crazy," Ferdinand noted, adding that the Red Devils would still have to offer the striker a hefty wage to convince him to move to Old Trafford. "If you want to strengthen the squad, he'd be a great character. It's going to be a big and interesting summer to see who Manchester United sign," Ferdinand concluded.