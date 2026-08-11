Euro 2032, Milan risk being left out: the new San Siro worries the FIGC

Milan risk missing out on a place among the host venues for Euro 2032, the tournament jointly staged by Italy and Turkey. It is a scenario few supporters would even want to contemplate, but it cannot be ignored.





According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the dossier linked to Milan is causing real concern within FIGC circles and, at least for now, does not guarantee the Lombardy capital one of the five spots reserved for the Italian cities hosting the tournament.



