Euro 2032, Milan risk being left out: the new San Siro worries the FIGC

Milan's problem is the strength of the competition. Rome will head into the October appointment with as many as two heavyweight bids : the Stadio Olimpico, which needs renovation work, and the new Pietralata stadium, whose procedural process is already around a year ahead of that of the new San Siro. Behind the capital, the list of candidates is still long and strong. The Juventus Stadium is certain to feature in the dossier, while Napoli and Florence are ready to push on with major renovation work on their respective stadiums. And that is not all. Palermo, Bologna, Bari, Genoa, Lecce, Salerno, Turin and Verona also have concrete projects and ambitions , with dossiers that cannot be underestimated. The race towards Euro 2032 has already started. Milan, paradoxically, risk having to play their biggest match off the pitch: the new San Siro must meet deadlines and clear bureaucratic hurdles, because the city's footballing prestige alone will not be enough to guarantee a place among the five Italian host venues for the European Championship.