FBL-EUR-C1-PSV-ARSENALAFP
Peter McVitie

Ethan Nwaneri forced to 'hand in homework 24 hours after Arsenal debut' - but 18-year-old is now finally allowed to get dressed in Gunners' changing room

E. NwaneriArsenalPremier League

Ethan Nwaneri had to hand in his high school homework just a day after he made his record breaking Premier League debut for Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nwaneri broke Premier League record with debut
  • Handed in English homework the following day
  • Can now use same dressing room as team-mates
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match