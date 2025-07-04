Estevao Willian predicts Ballon d'Or battle with Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono and compares his style to Lionel Messi amid 'Messinho' nickname

Chelsea-bound winger Estevao Willian hopes to battle for Ballon d'Or glory against Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono in the future.

Hopes to battle Yamal and Mastantuono for Ballon d'Or

Palmeiras set to face Blues in Club World Cup quarter-final