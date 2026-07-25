Erling Haaland leads viral 'Viking row' at Gianluigi Donnarumma's star-studded wedding as Norway's World Cup craze lives on

Haaland had wedding guests in fits of laughter after reviving the celebration that made him and his Norway teammates a global talking point this summer. The routine, now widely known simply as the "row", sees one person set a rhythm by striking a drum twice before everyone seated nearby leans back and forth in unison, chanting the word as they go.

It was a craze that took off across the United States during the tournament, with the Norwegian squad putting their own spin on it pitch-side after eliminating Brazil, a celebration spearheaded at the time by captain Martin Odegaard.