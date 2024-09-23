Erling Haaland to Saudi Arabia?! Man City star tipped to make sensational switch to the Middle East in the future - but Premier League title winner claims red-hot striker would reject £200m contract now Erling Haaland Manchester City Transfers Premier League Saudi Pro League

Erling Haaland is being tipped to move to Saudi Arabia at some stage, but a Premier League title winner says he would reject a £200m contract for now.