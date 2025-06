This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Erling Haaland's father issues strong statement on Man City striker's future amid Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer links Erling Haaland Manchester City Transfers Barcelona Real Madrid Premier League LaLiga Alf-Inge Haaland has sent out a strong message about his son's future amid speculation regarding a future move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Haaland linked with Barca and Real Madrid

Signed 10-year Man City contract in January

Striker's father discusses future Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱