Erling Haaland’s agent delivers transfer update on 160-goal Man City striker following fresh rumours of interest from Barcelona
Manchester City negotiations
According to ESPN, Pimenta named Manchester City as the most difficult club to conduct negotiations with. Following his nine-and-a-half-year contract extension early last year, the super-agent highlighted the immense leverage the club have in discussions. "They're very serious, they're very organised. They're very big. They know what they're doing, they have a lot of experience, they don't really need anything, they have everything. So we don't have any leverage," she stated. This supreme stability perfectly supports a player who has already amassed an astonishing 160 goals in 195 matches for the club across all competitions.
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Dismissing Barcelona transfer links
Despite constant murmurs regarding a potential switch to La Liga giants Barcelona, Haaland remains completely settled in England. The striker has enjoyed another spectacular campaign this season, registering 36 goals and seven assists across 49 total appearances, clocking 3,874 minutes on the pitch. When directly addressing the recent Spanish links, his agent emphatically dismissed any immediate desire to depart. "Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City," she confirmed, ensuring fans that his current focus remains solely on his domestic and European ambitions.
Elite mentality and intelligence
Beyond his staggering numerical output, Pimenta offered profound insight into the Norway international's elite mindset and quiet personal life. She explained: "He's a lot like us [football agents]. In his way of being - it's very informal, very comfortable, very relaxed, very low profile ... Football, for him, is the most serious game you can play." Pimenta further dismantled the idea that top-tier football is an easy profession. "I think people often have the impression that the football player's job is easier than it actually is. I often say that high-performance football players have to be very intelligent, so don't underestimate the intelligence of those at the top of the pyramid. He has to be very dedicated," she added.
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What the future holds
Haaland will continue spearheading City's relentless pursuit of further silverware. With his long-term contract firmly in place and buyout clauses reportedly removed, the formidable striker is perfectly positioned to shatter more records. Any grand European transfer seems highly unlikely for the foreseeable future, solidifying his legacy in Manchester.