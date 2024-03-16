'Together, we are a formidable force' - Erik ten Hag lays down challenge to Manchester United fans ahead of FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool
Erik ten Hag has issued a rallying cry to both players and fans alike ahead of the blockbuster "do-or-die" FA Cup tie against Liverpool this Sunday.
- United set to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-final
- The Merseysiders in an incredible run of form
- Ten Hag wants a synergy between fans and players to beat the Reds