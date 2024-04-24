Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Erik ten Hag bizarrely claims Man Utd would be 'over-performing' by winning FA Cup and insists he 'always brings out the maximum' of every team he coaches

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagManchester CityFA CupPremier League

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United would be "over-performing" if they won the FA Cup due to the myriad of injury problems they have had.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man United to face City in FA Cup final
  • Ten Hag thinks victory would be an overachievement
  • Also makes bold claim over his managerial record
Article continues below

Editors' Picks