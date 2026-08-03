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Mohamed Mansi

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Ereola's shock: Liverpool collapse in heavy defeat to Leeds

Liverpool vs Leeds United
Liverpool
Leeds United
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A. Iraola
F. Wirtz
England

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's new manager, suffered a heavy blow after his side squandered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against Leeds United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin led a stunning second-half comeback with a brace.

The friendly laid bare how much Liverpool struggle without their key players. Once the stars came off, the team collapsed entirely, leaving Iraola stranded on the touchline and unable to stem the tide. The message was clear: this side needs more depth and stability before the new season begins. 

In its analysis, the AS newspaper ran through the main highlights of the match. Liverpool struck early through Luke Chambers in the seventh minute, Szoboszlai's set piece flicked on by Milos Kerkez with his heel before Chambers headed home. The goal underlined Iraola's focus on exploiting dead-ball situations.

Florian Wirtz stole the first half, though, carrying on the impressive form he has shown throughout pre-season. 

Managing the play intelligently, Wirtz drifted between the lines to open up space for Jeremie Frimpong and Rio Ngumoha. He then scored the second five minutes before the break, converting a cross from his former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate.

Lukas Nmecha came close to pulling one back for Leeds, but Giorgi Mamardashvili shone with two superb saves. Liverpool went in 2-0 up at the interval.

  • Liverpool FC v Leeds United - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Complete collapse after the substitutions

    The second half turned the match on its head. With victory seemingly within Liverpool's grasp, Arola gambled on a triple change, hauling off Wirtz, Isak and Szoboszlai. It handed Leeds a clear advantage.

    Brenden Aaronson pounced. He fired Leeds ahead in the 60th minute, then Dominic Calvert-Lewin got his afternoon going, stabbing home the equaliser after following up on a ball inside the box.

    Sean Longstaff made it three, punishing another defensive error. Back came Calvert-Lewin for his second and Leeds' fourth, a powerful header from Sebastiaan Bornauw's cross that exposed all of Liverpool's confusion at the back.

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    Wirtz continues to shine

    Despite the defeat, Florian Wirtz took away a new personal gain, continuing to show just how far he has come this summer. 

    His first season fell short of expectations. This time Iraola built the team around him, handing him the freedom to play between the lines and pull the strings, and Wirtz duly emerged as the standout figure throughout pre-season.

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