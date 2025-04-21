Enzo Maresca suspended after Chelsea boss booked for wild celebration as Pedro Neto's late winner against Fulham keeps Blues in chase for Champions League spot
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca must serve a one-match touchline ban following his wild celebrations during the Blues’ win over Fulham.
- Victory secured in derby date with Fulham
- Maresca collected third caution of the season
- Will be absent from the touchline vs Everton