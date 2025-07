'We don't care' - Enzo Maresca insists Chelsea are paying no special attention to future Blues ace Estevao Willian ahead of meeting with Palmeiras in Club World Cup Chelsea Estevao Palmeiras vs Chelsea Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup

Enzo Maresca insists that he and his Chelsea players "don't care" about coming up against future Blues star Estevao Willian in the Club World Cup.