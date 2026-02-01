Enzo Maresca approached over shock return to Championship strugglers Leicester one month on from surprise Chelsea sacking

Maresca signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra season when he arrived at Chelsea in 2024, leading the Blues to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification in his sole full campaign at Stamford Bridge. They also managed to scoop some silverware in the form of the Conference League and the Club World Cup, surprisingly thrashing Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the latter competition over the summer of 2025.

However, the Italian's relationship with the Chelsea owners began to unravel, particularly after he suggested he had felt little to no support following a December victory over Everton.

He said at the time: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us.

“Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team.”

Maresca was eventually sacked on New Year's Day after a run of just one win in seven Premier League matches, with Liam Rosenior appointed as his successor.