‘It's not random’ - Enzo Maresca admits frustration over Chelsea ‘losing control’ after throwing away another lead in Aston Villa defeat
Chelsea produced brilliant Villa display before Watkins' heroics
Looking for a repeat of the spirit they showed by coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United on 20 December, Chelsea were excellent in the opening 60 minutes against high-flying Villa.
Nullifying a Villa side who were searching for their 11th successive victory in all competitions, Maresca’s men scored a deserved opener when Joao Pedro found himself in the right place at the right time to convert from Reece James’ corner after 39 minutes at Stamford Bridge.
However, as Chelsea pushed for a second - first through Cole Palmer and then through captain James - their inability to double their lead meant Villa remained in the match as manager Unai Emery made a triple change on the hour mark.
And those three substitutes ultimately proved decisive as England international Ollie Watkins emerged from the bench to score an inspired second-half double which completely turned the game on its head.
Blues have lost an alarming amount of points from winning positions
The result meant Chelsea had thrown away 13 points from winning positions in the league this season, with six of them being lost on home soil.
Maresca’s side found themselves 1-0 up against Brighton and Hove Albion on 27 September, only to end up losing thanks to a double from Danny Welbeck and a late strike from Maxim De Cuyper.
Chelsea were also 1-0 to the good against Sunderland on 25 October, before Wilson Isidor and Chemsdine Talbi scored in both halves to leave the hosts empty handed once again.
And the west Londoners broke the deadlock against Arsenal on 30 November, but like in the defeat against Brighton, their 10 men were unable to hold out as Mikel Merino earned Mikel Arteta’s side a share of the spoils.
To make matters worse for Chelsea, they are currently 13 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal - the same amount they have thrown away from said winning positions.
Maresca finding it hard to explain why Chelsea keep losing control
And speaking ahead of their next home game on Tuesday, when Chelsea entertain out-of-form Bournemouth, Maresca admitted he was unable to explain why his players are finding it so hard to keep hold of leads this term.
“It's just a matter to understand the reason why,” said Maresca. “When something continues to happen, it's not random. We need to understand why. No matter if we're winning, drawing or losing, when we concede a goal we lose a little bit of control.”
Reiterating the need for Chelsea to understand how to “manage better” the moments when they go in front, Maresca felt that was the only thing missing from what was an otherwise impressive performance against Villa.
“For one hour we can take many positive things,” he added. “Not many teams create so many chances against (Villa). First half they were zero in terms of xG (expected goals), they didn't create anything.
“I watched the Arsenal game (when Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park) and the games they have won, and they always create. The game doesn't reflect the 10 points difference between us and Aston Villa to be honest.”
Palmer and James face late fitness tests ahead of Bournemouth
With just one win in their last six league games, Chelsea are hoping to get back on track when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge. The Cherries are also looking to arrest a troubling run of form which has seen them fail to taste victory in their last nine top-flight fixtures.
Ahead of the game, Maresca has said influential Chelsea duo Palmer and James face late fitness tests to determine whether they will be fit enough to face Andoni Iraola’s visitors.
“We will need to see how they are," Maresca said. “Then we will need to decide [if they face Bournemouth]. Reece is doing very well, no matter which position he is playing, he is helping a lot. After the effort against Aston Villa, we will have to see how he is for Bournemouth. But again, we are happy that he is fit.”
