Enzo Fernandez is back! Chelsea's £106m man returns to action after hernia surgery as he's introduced as Argentina substitute alongside Lionel Messi ahead of Copa America Enzo FernandezChelseaArgentinaArgentina vs EcuadorEcuadorFriendlies

Enzo Fernandez returned to action after undergoing surgery on a hernia injury, as he came on as a substitute for Argentina against Ecuador.