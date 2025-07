This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'I enjoy my life!' - Lamine Yamal defends lifestyle choices amid criticism and legal action over 18th birthday party after signing Barcelona contract L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has hit out at the backlash over his birthday party, insisting he’s focused on football and free to 'enjoy' his life. Birthday bash triggers legal complaint in Spain

Yamal draws line between work and life

Barca teen remains unfazed by outside noise Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview