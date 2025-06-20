England Under-19s crash out of European Championship! Young Lions beaten 4-2 by Netherlands in dismal showing as Will Antwi's side fail to progress beyond group stages in competition
Will Antwi's England U19 side lost 4-2 to Netherlands U19 as the Young Lions crashed out of the U19 European Championship group stage without a win.
- England U19 lose 4-2 to Netherlands U19
- Arsenal's Setford fails to impress in crucial game
- Young Lions crash out of U19 Euros