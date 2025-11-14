England squad hint dropped! Thomas Tuchel picks five players to model Three Lions' new kit ahead of World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada

One man who is currently keeping Bellingham out of the England starting lineup is Aston Villa's attacking midfielder, Morgan Rogers. The former Middlesbrough ace has impressed in the Three Lions shirt of late and has started four games in a row. Despite one keeping the other out, there is no bad blood between the two, says Tuchel.

"It is normal, but he's one of the best mates of Jude, so I don't think he feels that kind of pressure. They compete at the moment for the same position, and they're still friends," he said. "They are very respectful with each other and like each other. Morgan deserved to stay on the pitch because he had three fantastic performances with him and second of all we didn't know what was coming if our plan was right with the high press. It would be unfair for Jude to try to figure everything out because we changed our way of pressing in the last two camps. Declan [Rice], Morgan, and Harry [Kane] did it already in three to four matches together. I figured they could adapt a bit quicker. Once we see the formation, we can give clear instructions to Phil [Foden] and Jude and bring them from the bench."