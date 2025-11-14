Getty Images Sport
England squad hint dropped! Thomas Tuchel picks five players to model Three Lions' new kit ahead of World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada
Bellingham to miss out?
In June, Tuchel said his mother views some of Jude Bellingham's on-field behaviour as "repulsive", but did describe the Real Madrid star as a "special boy". The German later apologised for those remarks, saying he used the word "unintentionally". Speculation over a potential feud came to the fore once again in October when Bellingham was left out of the Three Lions squad despite declaring himself fit after shoulder surgery. The 22-year-old was brought back into the fold, however, in England's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Serbia on Thursday, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund man coming on in the second half. Now, a fresh report has suggested he will be part of Tuchel's World Cup plans as the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico draws nearer.
Five stars appear in England kit shoot
According to the Daily Mail, five England players took part in a 'hush-hush' photoshoot this week. They included captain Harry Kane, stalwart goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, man of the moment Elliot Anderson, and Bellingham himself. Barring injury, the quintet are 'almost certain' to make Tuchel's England squad next summer.
Incidentally, leaked images of the new Nike kit surfaced online last week. They show the slogan 'Happy and Glorious' inside the collar and include a single gold star above the Three Lions crest, honouring the country's 1966 World Cup win. The sportswear giant will use Aero Fit technology, which has been designed to help England's players handle the high temperatures in North America.
Tuchel on England's No.10 battle
One man who is currently keeping Bellingham out of the England starting lineup is Aston Villa's attacking midfielder, Morgan Rogers. The former Middlesbrough ace has impressed in the Three Lions shirt of late and has started four games in a row. Despite one keeping the other out, there is no bad blood between the two, says Tuchel.
"It is normal, but he's one of the best mates of Jude, so I don't think he feels that kind of pressure. They compete at the moment for the same position, and they're still friends," he said. "They are very respectful with each other and like each other. Morgan deserved to stay on the pitch because he had three fantastic performances with him and second of all we didn't know what was coming if our plan was right with the high press. It would be unfair for Jude to try to figure everything out because we changed our way of pressing in the last two camps. Declan [Rice], Morgan, and Harry [Kane] did it already in three to four matches together. I figured they could adapt a bit quicker. Once we see the formation, we can give clear instructions to Phil [Foden] and Jude and bring them from the bench."
England aim for perfect World Cup qualifying campaign
After their win over Serbia, England have chalked up seven wins from seven in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Perhaps even more remarkably, they have scored 20 goals and failed to concede once. On Sunday, they finish off their campaign away to Albania, who will no doubt look to upset the apple cart and finish their group stage on a high. They sit second in the group, seven points behind England, and have already secured a spot in next year's World Cup play-offs. Tuchel's reign as Three Lions boss began with a win against Albania back in March, in a match where the former Chelsea boss said his team "had to do better". The ex-Bayern Munich coach will, naturally, want another strong display at the weekend.
