Soham Mukherjee

England confirm March opponents for final games before Thomas Tuchel picks 2026 World Cup squad

England have confirmed their opponents for the March international break, which will be the final games before Thomas Tuchel picks the Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup. They have been drawn in Group L and will face Croatia, Panama and Ghana at the finals, where they will be looking to break their major trophy curse, which has extended to 60 years.

  • England learn their March opponents

    The Football Association have scheduled two friendlies against Uruguay and Japan on March 27 and 31, respectively. The pair of friendlies, scheduled for 27 and 31 March, represent the last chance for players to stake a claim prior to the manager naming his group for the 2026 finals. The Football Association is also planning a series of further friendlies in the United States in June, giving Tuchel and his staff valuable time to acclimatise to conditions ahead of their opening match on 17 June in Dallas.

