'Don't be a d*ck' - England fans sent warning over 10 German bombers chant ahead of Euro 2024 by chief of German police

GettRichard Mills'Don't be a d*ck' - England fans sent warning over 10 German bombers chant ahead of Euro 2024 by chief of German policeEnglandGermanyFan storiesEuropean ChampionshipEngland fans have been told not to be "d*cks" and not to sing the "10 German Bombers" chant at Euro 2024 by a German police chief.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland fans heard singing 10 German Bombers chantPolice chief warns them against this at EurosThree Lions supporters told "don't be d*cks"Article continues below