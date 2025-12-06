Getty/Goal
'We could have done it without all of this' - England boss Thomas Tuchel takes aim at glitz & glamour of 2026 World Cup draw ceremony as Donald Trump & Rio Ferdinand take centre stage
On Friday, the football world discovered who will play who in the group stages of the World Cup, with England facing 2018 finalists Croatia first up in the tournament. For those tuning in, though, it took an eternity for the nations to actually be drawn in Washington D.C. Earlier on in the ceremony, United States President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino designating it for a person who has "taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace" and "united people across the world". Trump was given a large gold trophy, a medal, and a certificate, while Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was also heavily involved in the draw. Going by Tuchel's comments, he didn't appear to be a fan of the whole affair.
He told BBC Sport: "I do not, not like it but we could have done it like, without all of this. I don't need it. But of course, it's a huge stage and it's big entertainment. I was very well aware that it's not about the deep insight of football today."
England face 'difficult' group
While England are favourites to win their group and progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup, many Three Lions fans have not forgotten Croatia dumping them out of the tournament at the semi-final stage in 2018. And former Chelsea boss Tuchel is certainly wary of their upcoming opponents, even though they beat them in Euro 2020.
"Difficult group, difficult opener. Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations. Panama, I don't know much about Panama at the moment but we will find out about it before the tournament starts, of course," he said. "For me, I'm only experienced group football in Champions League formats and the way to approach it was to always give it the biggest respect and to put all the focus into winning the group. It always seems difficult like our group now but we are confident and we will be well prepared when we arrive.
"Nobody should be underestimated. Of course, Croatia is the standout, they're the highest ranked team from pot two that we got into out group but listen, Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football, and also Panama will try to make the most in their underdog role. No one can be underestimated, everyone deserves the fullest respect and we can show that."
Tuchel's preference...
On paper, Croatia is the most difficult side England face in the group stage, with their European rivals six places below the Three Lions in the world rankings in 10th. Incidentally, Panama are down in 30th, and Ghana sit in 72nd. While some nations may want to ease into the competition with an easier match, Tuchel had no preference.
He said: "I had no preference because why would I worry? I cannot influence. The legends took the draw and this is what we get and what we have to deal with now. We know now our opponents, we know we will start late in the tournament if players are involved in European finals, hopefully. We didn't desire anything we just handled the situation as it is. You get a little more days before and then you get a condensed schedule later in the tournament. Everything comes with in upside and downside."
What comes next for England?
England are expected to face Croatia in their World Cup opener in Toronto, Canada, or Dallas, in the United States, on June 17. Before then, the Three Lions will have to confirm some friendly fixtures earlier on in 2026 to get them ready for the showpiece event.
