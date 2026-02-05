Endrick admits he 'released all the anger' with stunning strike in Coupe de France as Real Madrid loanee continues to impress with Lyon

Lyon’s pursuit of silverware in the Coupe de France remained on track this week, largely thanks to the clinical instincts of their winter arrival, Endrick. In a tense round-of-16 encounter against a resilient Laval side, the Ligue 1 team found themselves frustrated for much of the evening. Despite dominating possession and territorial advantage, the deadlock remained unbroken as the match entered its final 10 minutes.

The moment of inspiration finally arrived in the 80th minute. Pavel Sulc, who has developed a burgeoning understanding with the young Brazilian, provided the assist that allowed Endrick to find a yard of space. Showing the composure that convinced Real Madrid to secure his services at such a young age, Endrick unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that left the Laval goalkeeper with no chance. The goal not only sent them on the way to a 2-0 victory but also further enhanced the striker's reputation following his recent loan move.

Speaking in the mixed zone following the final whistle, Endrick was quick to highlight the collective effort required to break down their stubborn opponents. "I’m very happy to have scored," he told reporters. "It was a very important goal for the team because the match was difficult. We were pushing, but we couldn't find the opening. I had this chance, I took it, and it feels good. It was not an easy match. It was a match where, in my opinion, we did not play well."