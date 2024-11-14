This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Endrick set to be offered escape route out of Real Madrid in January by former club legend as Brazilian wonderkid tires of 'garbage minutes' Endrick may reportedly be given an escape route out of Real Madrid as Los Blancos legend Ronaldo Nazario's Real Valladolid weigh up a January loan. Endrick struggling for minutes at Real Madrid

Real Valladolid look to sign Brazilian on loan

Ronaldo-owned club fighting to avoid relegation