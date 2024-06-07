From Folarin Balogun to Alejandro Garnacho, there are plenty of players set to take center stage in the U.S.

It happens at every major international tournament. Someone, somewhere, for some team, comes out of relative anonymity to make a statement on the big stage.

There have been plenty of examples in recent years. James Rodriguez earned himself a Real Madrid move with a magical 2014 World Cup. Alexis Mac Allister asserted himself as one of the world's best midfield generals in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Michael Owen came alive for England at the 1998 World Cup.

The Copa America is no different. This has been the tournament in which talents such as Neymar and Alexis Sanchez have introduced themselves to the world. Not every nation has that calibre of player, of course. But there is enough talent in this tournament for every side to have at least one fresh face step into the spotlight when it matters most.

GOAL takes a look at who might just do that this year...