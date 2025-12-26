"I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was. Whenever Salah stops in the mixed zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool," Carragher said in early December.

"It's choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position. The way they have been treating Mohamed Salah lately is just unfair. The one line that stands out for me is 'thrown under the bus.' He's thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they've had since the 1950s and he hasn't done that."

In response, Adebayor suggested that Carragher's comments were "disrespectful" and believes that Salah is one of the all-time Premier League greats.

"You know, some players were lucky enough to be born in certain areas. Carragher, I think, was lucky enough to be born in Liverpool - that's why he can proclaim 'I won something'," said the former forward.

"Mo Salah won the league, Mo Salah won the Champions League with them. Mo Salah's been the top scorer for them for I don't know how many years. I think he's even entering [the discussion about] the best ever player to play in the Premier League. That is huge. And for Carragher to come in and disrespect that person on air, that for me is just incredible."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!