Emmanuel Adebayor slams Jamie Carragher's treatment of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool star fires Egypt to victory in AFCON
Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah's public feud...
Adebayor has publicly criticised Carragher over his recent comments about Salah, after the Liverpool icon questioned the timing and intent of the Egyptian’s media appearances. The debate intensified following Salah’s candid post-match interview at Elland Road earlier this month.
In that interview, Salah suggested he had been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool, a remark that quickly drew scrutiny. Carragher responded by claiming the forward’s decision to stop in the mixed zone was calculated, arguing it was designed to cause disruption and strengthen Salah’s personal position amid uncertainty over his role at Anfield.
Adebayor, who enjoyed a long Premier League career with clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, took issue with that assessment. The retired Togolese international felt Carragher’s framing ignored Salah’s achievements and status, and did not hesitate to call out what he perceived as a lack of respect towards one of Liverpool’s most decorated modern players.
Adebayor defends Salah - takes aim at Carragher
"I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was. Whenever Salah stops in the mixed zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool," Carragher said in early December.
"It's choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position. The way they have been treating Mohamed Salah lately is just unfair. The one line that stands out for me is 'thrown under the bus.' He's thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they've had since the 1950s and he hasn't done that."
In response, Adebayor suggested that Carragher's comments were "disrespectful" and believes that Salah is one of the all-time Premier League greats.
"You know, some players were lucky enough to be born in certain areas. Carragher, I think, was lucky enough to be born in Liverpool - that's why he can proclaim 'I won something'," said the former forward.
"Mo Salah won the league, Mo Salah won the Champions League with them. Mo Salah's been the top scorer for them for I don't know how many years. I think he's even entering [the discussion about] the best ever player to play in the Premier League. That is huge. And for Carragher to come in and disrespect that person on air, that for me is just incredible."
Salah's poor 2025/26 season
Salah’s practically untouchable status has been under severe scrutiny this season. Once undroppable at Anfield, the Egyptian forward has endured a difficult campaign defined by tactical change, reduced minutes, and constant speculation about his future. His output has dipped significantly compared to previous seasons, and that decline has coincided with Liverpool’s broader inconsistency under head coach Arne Slot.
Carragher’s criticism has been unusually direct, focusing not only on Salah’s performances but also on his perceived leadership and media strategy. The former defender suggested Salah only speaks publicly when it suits him, contrasting that approach with players who regularly front up during difficult periods. That angle has resonated with some supporters, but others believe it overlooks Salah’s long-standing professionalism and contributions.
Salah thriving at AFCON
While speculation continues to mount over whether or not Salah will stay at Liverpool in 2026, he is putting all that to one side at this year's Africa Cup of Nations. After scoring a late winner in Egypt's tournament opener, the former Roma man got on the scoresheet again, this time in their narrow 1-0 win over South Africa. The forward won and converted a first-half penalty as 10-man Egypt made it two wins from two in the competition, thereby guaranteeing their place in the knockout stages.
